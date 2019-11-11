Play

Lock (thumb) is expected to return to practice Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Assuming he does so, Lock will be one of the Broncos' two players designated to return from injured reserve. He's nearly three months removed from spraining the thumb on his throwing hand, and if he takes the field Tuesday, the team will need to make a decision on activation to the 53-man roster by Week 14 at Houston. With Joe Flacco (neck) on IR as well, the Broncos are rolling with Brandon Allen at quarterback, so Lock, a rookie second-rounder, will be putting himself in a position to start down the stretch if/when he gets back to full health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories