Broncos' Drew Lock: In mix for Week 13 start
Coach Vic Fangio wouldn't commit to a starting quarterback between Lock (thumb) and Brandon Allen for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. "As far as this week goes, all options are on the table," Fangio said Monday. "We'll make that decision in the next few days."
The Broncos don't need to activate Lock from injured reserve until next Tuesday, Dec. 3, but Fangio indicated he may make the call before week's end. Fangio also told Jhabvala that "practice time ... just all that lost time and preparation" are the things holding him back from making the decision. Having said that, Fangio may be willing to expedite Lock's return to the 53-man roster after Allen completed just 10 of 25 passes for 82 yards and one interception during a Week 12 loss at Buffalo.
