Lock is questionable to return to Monday's preseason game against the 49ers due to a hand injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Lock suffered the injury early during the third quarter. The rookie second-round pick appeared to fall on his left hand while scrambling to avoid pressure. The severity of Lock's injury remains unknown at this time, but the signal-caller could reportedly continue taking snaps into the fourth quarter if he's cleared to return.

