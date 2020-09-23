The Broncos don't plan to place Lock (shoulder) on injured reserve, as the organization believes he has a chance to return to action in less than three weeks, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Lock's rotator cuff/labral injury will keep him sidelined for at least Weeks 3 and 4, after which he'll be re-evaluated ahead of the Broncos' Week 5 game against New England. The quarterback was provided with a loose 3-to-8-week timeline for his recovery after being diagnosed with the shoulder injury, so the possibility remains that he'll be sidelined until after the team's Week 8 bye. For the time being, Jeff Driskel will lead the Denver offense, with the newly signed Blake Bortles set to serve as his top backup.