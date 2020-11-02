Lock completed 26 of 41 pass attempts for 248 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 8 against the Chargers.

Lock led the Broncos to an impressive comeback victory, tossing all three of his touchdowns in the second half. The effort was capped by a one-yard toss to K.J. Hamler as time ran out in the fourth quarter. Lock also showed rapport with his other primary pass-catchers, connecting with DaeSean Hamilton for a 40-yard touchdown as well as Jerry Jeudy on a 43-yard pass over the middle of the field. This effort was the first time Lock managed to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game this season and was also the first time in three games that he didn't throw multiple interceptions. He'll look to build on this effort in Week 9 at Atlanta.