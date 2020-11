Lock (ribs) is expected to be limited at Friday's practice and split QB reps with Brett Rypien, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 24-year-old is apparently trending in the right direction for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, but he isn't expected to significantly increase his practice work in the final practice of the week. Lock seems likely to be considered questionable for Week 11, but his status won't receive official clarity until the injury report is released Friday afternoon.