Lock (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

While coach Vic Fangio acknowledged that Lock was "a little sore" Friday morning after resuming throwing Thursday, he added that he "didn't see too much altering" in the QB's delivery. As for the chances of Lock -- who's been splitting practice reps with Brett Rypien -- starting this weekend, Fangio noted "we'll see exactly where Drew is so we can make a good decision, hopefully by the end of the day (Saturday), as to who will be the starter." If that's info the team shares Saturday, then we should have a pretty good idea of Lock's Week 11 status in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff.