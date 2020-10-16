The Broncos list Lock (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's scheduled game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

That said, coach Vic Fangio noted Friday that the QB is trending in the right direction with regard to starting Sunday, while adding that the team chose questionable for Lock over not listing him with a status given that the "probable" designation is no longer an option. While it looks like Lock will be a go Sunday, it's worth monitoring the entire Week 6 NFL slate due to the potential of COVID-19 related postponements.