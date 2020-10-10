Lock (right shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
The extra day of preparation certainly appears to have benefitted the Broncos as Lock registered a second straight day of limited participation in practice. While Monday's matchup is likely a difficult one from a fantasy perspective, star cornerback Stephen Gilmore will not play after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week which could help Lock if he's able to take the field. The Broncos would certainly like the second-year QB to start if he's deemed healthy enough to, although fantasy mangers should still monitor his status ahead of the 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff.