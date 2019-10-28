Broncos' Drew Lock: May be backup option for Week 9
Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lock's sprained right thumb has healed, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Fangio wouldn't disclose whether Lock would resume practicing this week.
Among their 10 players on injured reserve, the Broncos are considering multiple candidates for their two "designated-to-return" spots. General manager John Elway has already suggested that one of those spots will be reserved for receiver Tim Patrick (hand), so the team may want to evaluate Lock for a little longer before deciding whether to commit the other spot to him. Lock's potential return from IR took on greater import Monday, when Fangio revealed that top quarterback Joe Flacco (neck) was dealing with a disc issue that could require season-ending surgery. Fangio has already named Brandon Allen the starter for Sunday's game against the Browns, so Lock -- if he practices this week -- could be activated right away and slot in as the backup. Practice squad quarterback Brett Rypien is another candidate to be added to the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...