Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lock's sprained right thumb has healed, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Fangio wouldn't disclose whether Lock would resume practicing this week.

Among their 10 players on injured reserve, the Broncos are considering multiple candidates for their two "designated-to-return" spots. General manager John Elway has already suggested that one of those spots will be reserved for receiver Tim Patrick (hand), so the team may want to evaluate Lock for a little longer before deciding whether to commit the other spot to him. Lock's potential return from IR took on greater import Monday, when Fangio revealed that top quarterback Joe Flacco (neck) was dealing with a disc issue that could require season-ending surgery. Fangio has already named Brandon Allen the starter for Sunday's game against the Browns, so Lock -- if he practices this week -- could be activated right away and slot in as the backup. Practice squad quarterback Brett Rypien is another candidate to be added to the 53-man roster.