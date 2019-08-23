Lock (thumb) may open the season on injured reserve, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.

Dealing with a severe thumb sprain on his throwing hand, Lock will miss the rest of the preseason and isn't expected to be ready for Week 1. He'll be ineligible for the entire season if the Broncos place him on IR before final roster cuts, while he can return for the second half of the campaign if he's kept on the initial 53-man roster. Either way, Kevin Hogan is in line to open the regular season as Joe Flacco's backup.

