Coach Vic Fangio called Lock "questionable" to practice Wednesday due to soreness in his ribs, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Lock showed obvious discomfort during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders in which he threw one score and four interceptions, but he managed to play through his injury the entire contest. Fangio also said there's "a chance" Lock misses Week 11, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, but the second-year quarterback hasn't yet been ruled out. Brett Rypien remains on hand as the team's top backup.