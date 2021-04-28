Lock will likely have to compete for the Broncos' starting quarterback job in training camp after Denver acquired Teddy Bridgewater from Carolina on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

After demonstrating limited progress in his sophomore season in 2021, Lock never appeared all that likely to make it through the offseason without the Broncos adding some competition, be it in the form of a rookie or veteran. He could still end up having to compete with both, though it might be argued that Wednesday's trade for Bridgewater decreases the odds of Denver picking a quarterback in the early rounds of this weekend's NFL draft. Either way, Lock will need to fight for his job this summer.