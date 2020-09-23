The Broncos believe that Lock (shoulder) has a chance to return earlier than three weeks and will not place him on injured reserve, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Lock's rotator/labral will cause him to miss a minimum of two contests, after which point he'll be re-evaluated, but it looks as though he has a legitimate shot at returning to the lineup versus New England in Week 5. It also remains very possible that Lock could miss up to five weeks, in which case he wouldn't retake the field until after the Week 8 bye, but Denver will at the very least leave the door open for a quick recovery. For the time being, Jeff Driskel will lead the Broncos' offense, with Blake Bortles set to serve as his top backup.