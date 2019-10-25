President John Elway said Lock (thumb) "is not ready to go right now" and there's a chance he remains on injured reserve, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic report.

Lock was eligible to resume practicing this week and was present on the practice field, but he remained a non-participant. Elway continues to stress wanting to avoid rushing back the rookie quarterback before he's ready, which may also have to do with the Broncos' sub-par situation on offense in addition to the thumb sprain that put him on IR. Regardless, it doesn't appear as though Lock's return to the practice field will occur in the immediate future.