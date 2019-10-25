Broncos' Drew Lock: Not ready to practice
President John Elway said Lock (thumb) "is not ready to go right now" and there's a chance he remains on injured reserve, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic report.
Lock was eligible to resume practicing this week and was present on the practice field, but he remained a non-participant. Elway continues to stress wanting to avoid rushing back the rookie quarterback before he's ready, which may also have to do with the Broncos' sub-par situation on offense in addition to the thumb sprain that put him on IR. Regardless, it doesn't appear as though Lock's return to the practice field will occur in the immediate future.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...