Coach Vic Fangio indicated Friday that Lock (right shoulder) has a chance to play Monday night against the Patriots, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Fangio wants to see how the QB progresses leading up to game time, but the extra day of preparation afforded by the Broncos' Week 5 game being moved to Monday is helpful in that regard. If, however, the team decides to play it safe with Lock, Brett Rypien would get Denver's starting QB nod versus New England.