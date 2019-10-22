Lock (thumb) has been present at practice, but as a non-participant, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

This contradicts reports from last week that Lock was set to return to practice. It is unclear if he has suffered a setback or if the team is just continuing to exercise caution with their rookie second-round pick. He has been on IR since the season kicked off, and will be eligible to be officially activated as early as Week 9. His status will need to be monitored going forward.