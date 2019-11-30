Lock (thumb) has officially been activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, but it remains unclear who will start under center between him and Brandon Allen, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Although no official starting quarterback has been announced, Lock is considered the favorite to get the opportunity. The rookie took first-string reps at practice throughout the week, which indicates the Broncos are going to see what they have in their second-round pick. Both Joe Flacco (neck) and Allen struggled to get the offense moving this year, so we may have an opportunity to see if Lock has the key to jump-start it.