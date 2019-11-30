Broncos' Drew Lock: Officially activated
Lock (thumb) has officially been activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, but it remains unclear who will start under center between him and Brandon Allen, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Although no official starting quarterback has been announced, Lock is considered the favorite to get the opportunity. The rookie took first-string reps at practice throughout the week, which indicates the Broncos are going to see what they have in their second-round pick. Both Joe Flacco (neck) and Allen struggled to get the offense moving this year, so we may have an opportunity to see if Lock has the key to jump-start it.
More News
-
Broncos' Drew Lock: Will be activated for Week 13•
-
Broncos' Drew Lock: Trending toward Week 13 start•
-
Broncos' Drew Lock: Takes initial first-team rep•
-
Broncos' Drew Lock: In mix for Week 13 start•
-
Broncos' Drew Lock: Could be activated Week 13•
-
Broncos' Drew Lock: 'Unlikely' for Week 12 activation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 injuries: Thielen, Ertz iffy
In what might be a make-or-break week for your Fantasy squad, several headline NFL players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...