Lock completed 17 of 28 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-15 win over the Raiders. He added 29 yards on six carries.

For the second week in a row, the opposing defense forced Lock to dink and dunk and, with little success running the ball, the Broncos offense was out of rhythm for much of the game. One of the few exceptions came just before half time when, following a fumble recovery by Trey Marshall, Lock completed a big third-down pass over the middle to DaeSean Hamilton, drew a pass interference call with Courtland Sutton and then dumped it off to Andrew Beck on the next play for a one-yard score. Lock was never really able to recapture the magic of his start against Houston, and he accounted for just two touchdowns in his final three games. He was held under 200 yards passing in three of five starts, all wins. Still, his 89.7 quarterback rating on the season was better than all three of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him and behind only Gardner Minshew among rookies. The rookie was supposed to be a project, so a solid foundation has been set heading into 2020. Expect the Broncos to try to build around him with a more formidable WR2 and a new starter or two along the offensive line.