Lock continued to test negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, but he'll remain ineligible to play in the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Saints after being deemed a high-risk close contact of No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Along with Lock, top backup Brett Rypien and practice squad quarterback Blake Bortles were also added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, leaving all three players ineligible to play Sunday. According to Renck, Rypien and Bortles also remain negative for the coronavirus, so all three likely would have cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocols by Tuesday had the league chosen to move the game back two days like the Broncos requested. Instead, the game will be held Sunday as originally scheduled, forcing Denver to turn to practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton -- who previously played quarterback early in his college career at Wake Forest -- as its starting signal-caller in his NFL debut. Assuming he continues to test negative, Lock should check back into the lineup for the Broncos' Week 13 matchup with the Chiefs on Dec. 6.