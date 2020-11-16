Lock played through an oblique/abdomen injury during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Lock had a miserable 1:4 TD:INT ratio during Sunday's loss, but it's possible that at least some amount of his performance issues can be blamed on playing through core pain. The second-year signal-caller dealt with obvious discomfort against the Raiders, but the fact that he managed to remain in the game for all four quarters provides reason to be optimistic that he won't be forced to miss time. On the other hand, Lock may need to be at 100 percent Week 11 if he's going to overcome a stalwart Miami secondary led by Xavien Howard (who boasts 5 interceptions) and Byron Jones.