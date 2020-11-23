Lock completed 18 of 30 passes for 270 yards and an interception in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins. He also gained 23 rushing yards on two carries.

It was another poor fantasy performance from Lock, who got picked off for the sixth straight game and has a 6:11 TD:INT over that stretch, but the Denver pass rush ended up shutting down Miami's offense and didn't need much help to get the team in the win column. Lock could be headed for another tepid effort in Week 12 against a Saints defense that just held Matt Ryan and the Falcons to nine points.