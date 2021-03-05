Broncos general manager George Paton said of Lock and the team's quarterback situation, "We're always going to bring in competition at every position, quarterback as well, but I like the track Drew's on," Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

The Broncos made an attempt to trade for former Lions' signal-caller Matthew Stafford in February, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. Such a development renders Lock's status atop the quarterback depth chart as tentative; but Paton has been publicly upbeat about Lock, stating that he has "all the traits you look for in a quarterback." The 24-year-old was tied for an NFL-worst 15 interceptions thrown during the 2020 campaign, while the Broncos QB position as a whole posted bottom-two finishes in both completion rate (54 percent) and passer rating (72.5). Lock composed a much-improved 7:2 TD:INT Weeks 14 through 17, but Denver went just 1-3 in those games.