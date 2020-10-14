Lock (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Lock missed Denver's last two games due to a shoulder strain, so that he's managed to resume handling unrestricted practice reps looks significant for his chances of retaking the field Week 6. Coach Vic Fangio hasn't yet committed to Lock as the starter for Sunday's game against the Patriots, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, but it certainly looks like the second-year signal-caller is trending in the right direction. In all likelihood, Broncos will monitor Lock throughout practice this week and make sure he avoids any setbacks before officially clearing him for a return.