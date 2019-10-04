Lock said Friday that he's progressing well in his recovery from a severe right thumb sprain and is healing on schedule, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Lock acknowledged that he has resumed "throwing a little bit" -- the first meaningful step in an eventual return to practice. Since the Broncos placed him on injured reserve at the conclusion of the preseason, Lock isn't eligible to start practicing with the team until Week 6 and can't be activated from IR until Week 8.