Lock went 25-for-48 passing with 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding seven rushes for 47 yards and an additional score during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

Lock has contributed six touchdowns over his past five quarters of play, though his team has only emerged victorious in one of the two contests involved -- that of course coming last week when he threw a walk-off one-yard TD pass to KJ Hamler. It is inarguable Lock has been a more explosive passer of late, with a 5:2 TD:INT ratio and 280.5 passing yards per game his past two outings. Weeks 1 through 7 Lock posted a combined 1:4 TD:INT, with 219.7 passing yards per game in the three outings he was able to complete during that span. The Missouri product has also pitched in via the ground recently, tallying rushing scores over two of the past three weeks. Upcoming next is a showdown with a Las Vegas defense that surrendered 326 passing yards and a pair of passing scores to the Chargers' Justin Herbert on Sunday.