Lock (shoulder) turned in a second straight full practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. "There were no setbacks [after Wednesday's practice]," Fangio said of Lock, who was sidelined for Denver's previous two games. "He definitely could start Sunday as it looks now, but we'll hold on making that final. He had a good practice [Thursday]."

While Fangio stopped short of saying that Lock would reclaim starting duties Sunday in New England, the second-year quarterback should take back that role if he comes out unscathed Friday in the team's final practice of Week 6. Perhaps more intriguing than whether Lock will start Sunday is which of the remaining three quarterbacks on the roster might serve as his backup. Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien both drew starts while Lock was sidelined, but Blake Bortles boasts the most experience of anyone in Denver's quarterback room.