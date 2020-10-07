Lock (shoulder) will practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Lock's limited session Wednesday signifies his first return to practice since suffering a rotator/labral injury in his right throwing shoulder Week 2. The Broncos will evaluate Lock in practice as the week continues before making a final decision on his availability for Sunday's game in New England, but it looks as though there's a legitimate chance that the second-year signal caller could return after only a two-game absence. Mike Klis of 9News Denver notes that he's been able to throw a football since Monday. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (illness) having tested positive for COVID-19 could put Sunday's contest at risk of postponement, but for now Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports that the Broncos are continuing as if Week 5's contest will be played as usual.