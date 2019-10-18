Broncos' Drew Lock: Set to practice next week
Lock (thumb) is expected to begin practicing next week, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Lock has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season after suffering a severe thumb sprain on his throwing hand in the preseason, but he's closing in on a potential return. The rookie second-round pick can be officially activated as early as Week 9, but there should be a better idea of a potential return date once he actual retakes the practice field. According to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, Theo Riddick (shoulder), Jake Butt (knee), and Tim Patrick (hand) are all on IR and will also resume practicing next week, but the team will only be able to bring back two players.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
The Dolphins and their historically inept defense offer a dream matchup for three primed Buffalo...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
It's just a fact of life that sometimes you have to trust running backs in time shares, and...
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...