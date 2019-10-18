Play

Lock (thumb) is expected to begin practicing next week, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Lock has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season after suffering a severe thumb sprain on his throwing hand in the preseason, but he's closing in on a potential return. The rookie second-round pick can be officially activated as early as Week 9, but there should be a better idea of a potential return date once he actual retakes the practice field. According to Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, Theo Riddick (shoulder), Jake Butt (knee), and Tim Patrick (hand) are all on IR and will also resume practicing next week, but the team will only be able to bring back two players.

