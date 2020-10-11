Coach Vic Fangio said Sunday that Lock (shoulder) will likely be ready to start for the Broncos in the team's next game Week 6 at New England, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. "The extra week should help...we'll see how he progresses the next 72 hours, see how much better he gets, and go from there," Fangio said of Lock.

The Patriots and Broncos were initially scheduled to play Sunday in Week 5, but due to three positive COVID-19 test results among New England players over the past week, the game was pushed back to Monday and then postponed to Week 6. The postponement created a de facto bye week for the Broncos, and few players on the team should benefit more from the extended break more than Lock, who had missed Denver's last two games with a right shoulder strain. Had the Broncos played Week 5, Fangio said Lock likely wouldn't be ready to go, but the signal-caller will likely have enough time to get healthy with Denver off the schedule until Oct. 18. Fangio hasn't decided whether Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel or Blake Bortles will serve as Lock's top backup when the second-year quarterback is officially cleared to start again.