Lock completed 17 of 28 passes for 180 yards, a touchdown, and an interception during Thursday's 22-14 preseason loss to Seattle. He added 11 yards on three carries. After the game, head coach Vic Fangio said that Lock "threw it pretty damn good," Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Lock looked less jittery than his preseason opener and delivered a couple of highlights including a third-down conversion that was in Troy Fumagalli's hands before he even turned out of his route and a threaded two-point conversion to Juwann Winfree. The rookie second rounder still struggled under pressure, particularly on a play in which he drifted into the end zone and was sacked for a safety, but head coach Vic Fangio saw progress. Combined with a brief, unimpressive outing by Kevin Hogan, Lock seems to be moving toward the No. 2 spot.