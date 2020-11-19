Lock (ribs) split QB reps with Brett Rypien during Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Lock, who was officially listed as limited Thursday, noted afterward that he felt good while throwing in drills, but fell short of confirming that he'll play Sunday against the Dolphins. "I would like to be (available to play)," Lock said Thursday. "Obviously I'll give my opinion and it's going to be I want to play, but in the end it's not 100 percent up to me what happens." Added clarity with regard to his Week 11 status should arrive no later than Friday after the Broncos trainers and doctors asses the signal-caller following practice.