Lock is dealing with a "pretty severe strain and bruising" to his ribs and is considered day-to-day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter adds that Lock avoided broken bones, but the Broncos are still uncertain if the 24-year-old quarterback will be ready for this Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Lock was clearly playing through pain in last week's loss to the Raiders, and his performance suffered, as he completed just 49 percent of his passes and threw four picks. It could simply be a matter of pain tolerance yet again, and Lock's practice status Wednesday will be the best indicator of his health. Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel will prepare to start at quarterback in the event that Lock can't play.