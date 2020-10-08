Lock (right shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.
While Lock is clearly moving in the right direction, coach Vic Fangio isn't quite ready to sign off on the QB returning to action in Week 4, noting that "besides just the throwing, which is the obvious evaluator, you also have to know if he's capable physically and mentally to take a hit or go to the ground." With that in mind, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News believes that Brett Rypien is trending toward starting Sunday's game against the Patriots. Added clarity on that front should arrive no later than Friday's final Week 5 injury report.