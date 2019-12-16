Broncos' Drew Lock: Struggles in homecoming
Lock completed 18 of 40 passes for 208 yards and an interception during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City. He added three yards on two carries.
Lock's return to Missouri wasn't particularly welcoming as snow covered the field and the Chiefs' pass rush routinely got to the rookie passer before he was able to find an open target. The Missouri product had a nice 43-yard pass to fellow rookie Noah Fant to convert a second-quarter fourth-and-short, but Denver's receivers were otherwise unable to get open downfield before Lock was swarmed. That pressure led to Lock throwing a very ill-advised cross-field interception in the red zone in the third quarter. Lock has been good for a boneheaded play or two in each of his first three starts, but he's also shown flashes of promise in each. He probably isn't worth placing on your radar yet, but he does get a much better matchup Sunday at home against the Lions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...