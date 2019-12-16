Lock completed 18 of 40 passes for 208 yards and an interception during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City. He added three yards on two carries.

Lock's return to Missouri wasn't particularly welcoming as snow covered the field and the Chiefs' pass rush routinely got to the rookie passer before he was able to find an open target. The Missouri product had a nice 43-yard pass to fellow rookie Noah Fant to convert a second-quarter fourth-and-short, but Denver's receivers were otherwise unable to get open downfield before Lock was swarmed. That pressure led to Lock throwing a very ill-advised cross-field interception in the red zone in the third quarter. Lock has been good for a boneheaded play or two in each of his first three starts, but he's also shown flashes of promise in each. He probably isn't worth placing on your radar yet, but he does get a much better matchup Sunday at home against the Lions.