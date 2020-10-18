Lock (shoulder) completed 10 of 24 passes for 189 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 18-12 win over the Patriots. He also registered five rushing attempts for minus-1 yard.

Lock found Tim Patrick for a 41-yard gain on his first pass, but things only went downhill from there. He failed to lead the offense into the end zone, settling for six field goals, and Lock's fourth-quarter miscues almost cost his team the game. Denver's final three offensive plays before Lock kneeled out the clock in the final minute were a Lock fumble that he managed to recover followed by back-to-back interceptions. The defense bailed him out and led Denver to its second win, but Lock will need to step things up substantially to give his team a chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 7.