Lock was a spectator at the part of the Broncos' practice open to the media Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Lock was knocked out of the Broncos' Week 2 loss in Pittsburgh with what was later termed a rotator/labral issue in his right throwing shoulder. The given timeline for a recovery was 2-to-6 weeks, so he reached the front end of that window this week. But Tuesday's session was an unofficial one, so Lock's true status won't be updated until Denver releases its first Week 5 injury report Wednesday. With Lock out of the lineup, Jeff Driskel started Week 3, Brett Rypien handled those duties Week 4, and Blake Bortles has been learning the system the past two weeks. If Lock us unable to return Sunday in New England, it's unclear who among the aforementioned trio will get the next shot to start under center.