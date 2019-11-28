Broncos' Drew Lock: Takes initial first-team rep
For the second straight day, Lock (thumb) took the initial first-team QB rep at practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
While the signs are pointing to Lock being activated from IR to start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com relays that as of Thursday coach Vic Fangio is not prepared to announce the Broncos' Week 13 starting QB. Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, it's possible that the team might wait until Sunday to name a starter, but at this stage it looks like the 3-8 Broncos are on the verge of giving Lock -- the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- a chance to run the team's offense (taking over from Brandon Allen) as soon as this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...