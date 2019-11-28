For the second straight day, Lock (thumb) took the initial first-team QB rep at practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

While the signs are pointing to Lock being activated from IR to start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com relays that as of Thursday coach Vic Fangio is not prepared to announce the Broncos' Week 13 starting QB. Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, it's possible that the team might wait until Sunday to name a starter, but at this stage it looks like the 3-8 Broncos are on the verge of giving Lock -- the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- a chance to run the team's offense (taking over from Brandon Allen) as soon as this weekend.