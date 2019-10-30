Broncos' Drew Lock: Targeting Week 11 return
Coach John Elway said Wednesday that Lock (thumb) is expected to return to practice Week 11, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Elway also stated that Lock isn't yet physically ready yet, though the rookie signal-caller received medical clearance for his sprained right thumb "about two weeks ago," according to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. Whenever Lock does resume practicing, the Broncos will face a 21-day window to evaluate him for activation to the 53-man roster. With Joe Flacco (neck) facing a 5-6 week absence and Brandon Allen currently set to helm Denver's offense, Lock could be in the mix to take snaps under center when fully healthy.
