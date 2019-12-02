Broncos' Drew Lock: Throws two TDs in debut
Lock completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 134 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception Sunday against the Chargers. He also carried three times for 15 yards in the 23-20 win.
Making his first NFL start, Lock struggled to the tune of 4.8 yards per attempt while completing just one pass longer than 11 yards. He encouragingly showed a strong rapport with top wideout Courtland Sutton, with whom he connected for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Lock also used his mobility to gain a couple of first downs and, aside from an interception in the third quarter, generally took care of the ball. After a somewhat successful debut, Lock should start again next Sunday in a more favorable matchup against the Texans.
