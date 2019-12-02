Lock completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 134 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception Sunday against the Chargers. He also carried three times for 15 yards in the 23-20 win.

Making his first NFL start, Lock struggled to the tune of 4.8 yards per attempt while completing just one pass longer than 11 yards. He encouragingly showed a strong rapport with top wideout Courtland Sutton, with whom he connected for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Lock also used his mobility to gain a couple of first downs and, aside from an interception in the third quarter, generally took care of the ball. After a somewhat successful debut, Lock should start again next Sunday in a more favorable matchup against the Texans.