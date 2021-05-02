Coach Vic Fangio said Lock and recent acquisition Teddy Bridgewater will split reps "50-50" during the offseason program and training camp, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

After making no additions to the quarterback room during the draft, the Broncos have settled on a Lock-Bridgewater battle under center. Lock has had a rocky and banged-up first two years in the NFL, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 3,953 yards, 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions through 18 starts. He even tied Carson Wentz for the league lead with 15 picks during the 2020 season. Denver invested the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 draft in Lock, but they may want to see what the less flashy but steadier Bridgewater can do with the offense.