General manager John Elway told reporters during the team's season-ending press conference that it "is not realistic" for the Broncos to pursue another quarterback for the starting job in 2020Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The response was not all that surprising. Lock, though inconsistent statistically through his five-game audition, took care of the ball, made some flashy plays and helped lead the Broncos to a 4-1 record down the stretch. Despite being seen as a project, his numbers stack up well with the quarterbacks selected ahead of him in the 2019 draft. The Broncos might poke around the draft or free agency for a cheaper, more reliable alternative than Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen or Brett Rypien at QB2, but the Broncos seem to finally have a promising young quarterback to build around.