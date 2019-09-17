Broncos' Drew Lock: To resume throwing soon
Lock (thumb) is expected to begin throwing again next week, Ryan Koenigsberg of the Broncos' official site reports.
Lock will be eligible to practice in Week 6 and -- if the team elects to have him back -- could return to the active roster in Week 8. If the rookie second-round pick returns to the roster, he would very likely steal the backup job from Brandon Allen and could even see some snaps as the starter depending on how the team and Joe Flacco are playing at that point.
