Broncos' Drew Lock: Tops 300 yards in second start
Lock completed 22 of 27 passes for 309 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 38-24 win at Houston. He added 15 yards on three rushing attempts.
Lock completed 16 of 19 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, as the visiting Broncos took a 31-3 lead into the locker room. Those three scores were a 14-yarder to Noah Fant, an eight-yarder to Jeff Heuerman and a three-yarder to Royce Freeman. The rookie second-rounder out of Missouri improves to 2-0 as an NFL starter, and he threw for more than twice as many yards in this one compared to last week. Maintaining that undefeated record won't be easy with a trip to Kansas City on tap for the Broncos in Week 15.
