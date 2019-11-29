"All signs are pointing" to Lock (thumb) being activated off IR to start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per James Palmer of NFL Network, the Broncos increased Lock's "reps to about 75 percent of the offensive snaps in practice this week," with turning to the 2019 second-rounder in Week 13 in mind. It remains to be seen if coach Vic Fangio will name a starter before Sunday, in order to keep the Chargers guessing, but at this stage it would be a surprise if Lock doesn't take over from Brandon Allen this weekend.