Lock completed 23 of 47 pass attempts for 257 yards, throwing one touchdown and committing four interceptions during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders. He also ran for seven yards on two attempts, fumbling once but recovering the loose ball himself.

Lock threw a pair of picks to safety Jeff Heath in the first half, gifting one each to Carl Nassib and Nick Kwiatkoski during the third and four quarters. The sophomore signal-caller avoided committing an INT over his first two starts of the season -- including Week 2 against Pittsburgh when he exited after five attempts due to a right shoulder injury -- but he's now thrown to an abysmal 6:10 TD:INT since making his Week 6 return. He hasn't compensated for the turnovers with explosive downfield throws, eclipsing 255 passing yards in just one game this season while logging 5.7 adjusted yards per attempt. A Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins is less than favorable, after Miami held the usually explosive Justin Herbert to 187 passing yards Sunday.