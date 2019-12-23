Lock completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 192 yards and a touchdown, while accounting for 10 yards on his four rush attempts during Sunday's 27-17 win against Detroit.

The rookie signal-caller rebounded from a shaky showing in his homecoming trip to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15, logging his first NFL outing without a giveaway against a struggling Lions struggling defense Sunday. Lock had thrown one interception in each of his first three career starts coming into the contest, but Sunday he played turnover-free ball while leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives to overcome a 17-13 deficit. He owns a 6:3 TD:INT and a 3-1 record heading into a Week 17 matchup against a Raiders defense that held Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers without a TD on Sunday.