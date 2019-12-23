Broncos' Drew Lock: Turnover-free during Week 16 win
Lock completed 25 of 33 pass attempts for 192 yards and a touchdown, while accounting for 10 yards on his four rush attempts during Sunday's 27-17 win against Detroit.
The rookie signal-caller rebounded from a shaky showing in his homecoming trip to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15, logging his first NFL outing without a giveaway against a struggling Lions struggling defense Sunday. Lock had thrown one interception in each of his first three career starts coming into the contest, but Sunday he played turnover-free ball while leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives to overcome a 17-13 deficit. He owns a 6:3 TD:INT and a 3-1 record heading into a Week 17 matchup against a Raiders defense that held Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers without a TD on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...