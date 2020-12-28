Lock completed 24 of 47 passes for 264 yards and two interceptions while adding 15 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers.

While the second INT came on a hail mary at the end of the game, the first came in the red zone on the Broncos' first possession, as Lock's decision-making once again proved to be questionable. The second-year quarterback is back to being underwater on the season with a 14:15 TD:INT, and his lack of development this year could encourage the Denver front office to select another QB in next year's draft with what could be a top-10 pick. Lock and the Broncos will close out a disappointing campaign by hosting the Raiders in Week 17.