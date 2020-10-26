Lock went 24-for-40 passing with 254 yards and two interceptions during Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Chiefs. He also registered eight yards on three carries with a rushing score.

The second-year signal-caller has struggled in his return from an early-season shoulder injury, throwing to a 53.1 percent completion rate with no passing TDs and four INTs over the past two weeks. Denver's defense did enough last week to cover up the sophomore's errors, forcing three turnovers and allowing just 12 points to New England. Against the defending champions on Sunday, however, the Broncos could not withstand another sloppy effort from the offense. Including Week 1, Lock has one total TD pass in the three games he has been able to complete, while the offense is averaging 16 points per game in those contests.