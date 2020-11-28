Lock will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter relayed that Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel were all considered high-risk close contacts to an infected person, along with practice squad quarterback Blake Bortles. None of the players were wearing masks at that time. In turn, they won't be available for Week 12. According to Mike Klis of 9News Denver, running back Royce Freeman is an option to play quarterback Sunday.